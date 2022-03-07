Markets by TradingView
Analitičari Raiffeisenbank Austrije (RBA) revidirali su na niže procjenu rasta hrvatskog BDP-a u ovoj godini s 4,4 na četiri posto, pri čemu naglašavaju neizvjesnost i negativan rizik, posebno izražen kod investicija.

Kako je navedeno u RBAnalizi objavljenoj u ponedjeljak, obzirom na geopolitička događanja, odnosno rat u Ukrajini i rastuću neizvjesnost, prognozu rasta gospodarstva europodručja revidirali su na niže, za 0,7 postotnih bodova, na 3,3 posto.

- Očekivana kretanja imat će negativan, ali ipak ograničen utjecaj na kretanje hrvatskog BDP-a. U scenariju koji isključuje mogućnost širenja rata na druge zemlje EU-a i/ili Zapadnog Balkana te podrazumijeva, barem za sada, očekivanja o uspješnoj turističkoj sezoni, prognozu realne godišnje stope BDP-a za 2022. revidirali smo s 4,4 posto na četiri posto - napisali su iz RBA.

Analitičari RBA pritom zadržavaju oprezan stav, naglašavajući neizvjesnost i negativan rizik, posebno izražen kod investicija.

Inflacija ove godine 4,9 posto

Značajniji rizik vide i u prelijevanju rasta globalnih cijena energije i hrane, zbog čega su na više revidirali i inflacijska očekivanja.

Iz RBA tako prognoziraju da će ovogodišnja stopa inflacije u Hrvatskoj iznositi 4,9 posto, dok su ranije predviđali njen rast od 3,6 posto. Podsjetimo, stopa inflacije u siječnju je, po podacima DZS-a, porasla u odnosu na isti mjesec 2021. godine za 5,7 posto, najviše od listopada 2008. godine

- Očekujemo kako će ova godina donijeti jače inflatorne pritiske - izravno na cijene hrane, ali i prelijevanjem učinka rasta cijena s proizvođača na potrošače, što će nepovoljno utjecati na raspoloživi dohodak. U takvom okruženju ne isključujemo mogućnost dodatnih fiskalnih potpora - napisali su RBA analitičari.

{OCMSplitter}

[OCMUserDisplay] =>
[OCMCommentsCounter] =>
[OCMCommentsBlock] =>

RBA snizila prognozu rasta hrvatskog BDP-a 2022. na 4 posto
RBA snizila prognozu rasta hrvatskog BDP-a 2022. na 4 posto

07. Ožujak 2022.
Analitičari Raiffeisenbank Austrije (RBA) revidirali su na niže procjenu rasta hrvatskog BDP-a u ovoj godini s 4,4 na četiri posto, pri čemu naglašavaju neizvjesnost i negativan rizik, posebno izražen kod investicija.

Kako je navedeno u RBAnalizi objavljenoj u ponedjeljak, obzirom na geopolitička događanja, odnosno rat u Ukrajini i rastuću neizvjesnost, prognozu rasta gospodarstva europodručja revidirali su na niže, za 0,7 postotnih bodova, na 3,3 posto.

- Očekivana kretanja imat će negativan, ali ipak ograničen utjecaj na kretanje hrvatskog BDP-a. U scenariju koji isključuje mogućnost širenja rata na druge zemlje EU-a i/ili Zapadnog Balkana te podrazumijeva, barem za sada, očekivanja o uspješnoj turističkoj sezoni, prognozu realne godišnje stope BDP-a za 2022. revidirali smo s 4,4 posto na četiri posto - napisali su iz RBA.

Analitičari RBA pritom zadržavaju oprezan stav, naglašavajući neizvjesnost i negativan rizik, posebno izražen kod investicija.

Inflacija ove godine 4,9 posto

Značajniji rizik vide i u prelijevanju rasta globalnih cijena energije i hrane, zbog čega su na više revidirali i inflacijska očekivanja.

Iz RBA tako prognoziraju da će ovogodišnja stopa inflacije u Hrvatskoj iznositi 4,9 posto, dok su ranije predviđali njen rast od 3,6 posto. Podsjetimo, stopa inflacije u siječnju je, po podacima DZS-a, porasla u odnosu na isti mjesec 2021. godine za 5,7 posto, najviše od listopada 2008. godine

- Očekujemo kako će ova godina donijeti jače inflatorne pritiske - izravno na cijene hrane, ali i prelijevanjem učinka rasta cijena s proizvođača na potrošače, što će nepovoljno utjecati na raspoloživi dohodak. U takvom okruženju ne isključujemo mogućnost dodatnih fiskalnih potpora - napisali su RBA analitičari.

